Second person dies due to Mississippi River boat crash

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KCAU) – A second person has died from injuries from a Mississippi River boat crash that occurred Sunday.

Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, Illinois, died Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as a result of the boat crash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities said a 1993 19-foot Bayliner and a 2007 35-foot Triton collided near LeClaire, Iowa around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Another victim of the crash, Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, Illinois, died at the scene. Both Pinc and Verbeke were on the Bayliner.

Brooke Jewell, 36, of Bettendorf, Iowa, was onboard the Triton boat and suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

An investigation of the crash is still ongoing.

Investigators are still asking for anyone with information to contact authorities. Anyone with information should contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves by calling 563-349-8953 or by email at Travis.Graves@dnr.iowa.gov.

Latest Stories