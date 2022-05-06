FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Last week one of the Fairfield teens charged with murdering a high school Spanish teacher was in court, and Friday the other one is scheduled to appear.

Sixteen-year-old Willard Miller has a hearing Friday morning to determine whether he will be tried as an adult or a juvenile. The hearing is set to start at 9:00 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield.

Miller and co-defendant Jeremy Goodale are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber last November. Investigators say Graber’s body was found in a city park after she was reported missing.

Goodale, 17, was in court last week asking for his trial to be moved to juvenile court. The judge has not issued a ruling on the issue yet.

Both teens were 16 at the time of the crime and were charged as adults. According to Iowa law, juveniles 16 and older are automatically charged as adults for crimes that are forcible felonies — like first-degree murder.