Second CO2 pipeline to run through Midwest states receives initial phase approval

DALLAS (KCAU) — A second company proposing a carbon pipeline announced they received initial approval for their project which spreads through many states.

According to the release from the company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC out of Dallas said they received board approvals for the Heartland Greenway project, a proposed pipeline that would run through several Midwest states, including Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Part of the approval includes the development and construction.

“The Heartland Greenway is the first substantial, fully integrated CO2 handling system to reach

a final investment decision, and we could not be more excited for the path ahead for all

stakeholders,” said Navigator CEO Matt Vining.

The proposed pipeline will span about 1,300 miles across five states in the Midwest to around 20 receiving points. In addition, multiple carbon storage points are currently being developed in Mt. Simon, Illinois in the south-central part of the state. This will allow the transport and safe storage of around 15 million metric tons of CO2 per year, according to Navigator.

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology is meant to capture carbon emissions before they reach the atmosphere and then transport and store it. This helps to reduce a company’s carbon footprint. Navigator said that current and future customers will include ag processors from the ethanol and fertilizer industries. The release said that they also plan to continue in the partnership with Valero Energy Corporation.

Courtesy Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC

“This is the first inning of a long game, and we are 100% aligned with our customers’ focus on executing a highly scalable platform that can respond to increasing customer demand and industry change,” Vining said.

Initial phase commissioning is expected to begin in late 2024 to early 2025 with a series of public meetings over the project’s development hosted by Navigator in late 2021 and early 2022.