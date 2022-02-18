CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A second arrest has been made in the shooting death last year of an Illinois teenager whose body was found in a car that had crashed in Cedar Rapids.

The Gazette reports that 41-year-old Stacey Shanahan, of Davenport, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory and obstruction of prosecution in the July 2021 death of 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis, of Peoria, Illinois.

Police say Shanahan drove her son and his friend, 19-year-old Marshawn Jackson, from Cedar Rapids to a Davenport hotel after the shooting.

Jackson was charged last week with first-degree murder and weapons count in Whitis’ death.