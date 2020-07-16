Search for missing 10-year-old girl shifts to Clinton, Iowa area

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Investigators say they have launched a massive search for a 10-year-old missing girl in a rural area outside of Clinton, Iowa.

Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said that “newly developed information” in the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has shifted the search to the Clinton and Camancha area in eastern Iowa.

He says that a dozen law enforcement agencies and scores of volunteers were participating in the search, based in the tiny town of Low Moor.

Bladel says that investigators have identified a “wide area to search.”

Terrell vanished last week after spending the night at the apartment of her half-brother’s father, who has been called a person of interest.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss