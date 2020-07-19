Search continues for missing 10-year-old girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD/KCAU) – “I’m hopeful. Yeah.”

Volunteers called by hope to the new emergency management center in rural Clinton County help search for missing Davenport girl, Breasia Terrell who went missing about a week ago.

“We were going to try to get something together but now it’s more organized.”

They hope that somewhere out in these fields they find a sign of the ten-year-old with so much life ahead of her.

“We have a family that is hurting. Right now, overall the investigation is extremely active,” said Assistant Police Chief Jeff Bladel of the Davenport Police Department.

THe local police department also announced a new phase of their investigation.

The man named as a person of interest in the disappearance, Henry Dinkins has ties to the area and investigators have reason to believe Breasia could be with him.

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network also brings its experience to the search.

Stephanie Kinney: “You want to have a plan. You don’t want to overlap other people that have already searched that area. You’re wasting time and… precious time,” said Stephanie Kinney of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.

With every passing hour, time is not on Breasia’s side.

“Whatever I can do, whatever little part I can do, I want to help.”

The volunteers are there and they haven’t lost hope.

Breasia Terrell has been missing since Friday, July 10. An amber alert was issued five days later.