YARMOUTH, Iowa (AP) — Crews continued to search Wednesday for a man missing beneath piles of grain and debris from a collapsed grain silo in southeastern Iowa.

The collapse happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a grain elevator at Yarmouth, officials reported. Two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain into a holding shed at the elevator when they heard a loud bang and began running from the facility as the silo partially collapsed, Mediapolis Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Kerr told the Hawk Eye.

“The one made it out, and he turned around and the other guy wasn’t with him,” Kerr said.

A Des Moines County sheriff’s dispatcher who answered the phone Wednesday morning said the man was still missing beneath the grain and debris. The man’s name was not immediately released.

Nearly 60 emergency responders, contractors and towing crew members responded to the scene to carefully remove the debris in an effort to reach the man.