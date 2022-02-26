ELDON, Iowa (AP) — A southeastern Iowa school district is joining a handful of others in the state in moving to a four-day school week.

The Hawk Eye reports that the Cardinal School Board voted Monday to approve the switch.

Under the new calendar, classes will be held Tuesday through Friday with an additional 20-25 minutes added to each school day.

Cardinal Superintendent Joel Pedersen says the switch follows a staff survey that showed 95% approved of switching to the four-day school week.

State law requires schools to provide students with either 180 days or 1,080 hours of instructional learning.

Cardinal’s new 2022-23 schedule will cover 150 days, but will include a total of 1,095 learning hours.