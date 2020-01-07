School bus driver accused of sexual misconduct

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man suspected of sexual misconduct while driving a school bus.

Linn County Jail records say 57-year-old Thomas Williams is awaiting arraignment on charges of kidnapping and sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A letter sent Monday to parents by the College Community School District said officials were informed Thursday about what the district said was “inappropriate behavior by a bus driver towards a student” during that morning’s route.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

