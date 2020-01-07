CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man suspected of sexual misconduct while driving a school bus.
Linn County Jail records say 57-year-old Thomas Williams is awaiting arraignment on charges of kidnapping and sexual exploitation by a school employee.
Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.
A letter sent Monday to parents by the College Community School District said officials were informed Thursday about what the district said was “inappropriate behavior by a bus driver towards a student” during that morning’s route.
Latest Stories
- School bus driver accused of sexual misconduct
- Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores as sales falter
- Mystery drone sightings reported in central Nebraska
- McLennan County Deputies arrest man accused of cyberstalking women across ten states
- Massachusetts family crafting joey pouches for animals injured in Australian fires