SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park is fast approaching and while we may not know all of the artists who will be performing, we have a long list of food and art vendors for Siouxland to enjoy.

Saturday in the Park has been a longstanding tradition that has brought well-known artists to Siouxland for more than 30 years. That tradition shows no signs of stopping with Earth, Wind, & Fire headlining this year’s performance. Click here to see the other artists that have been announced.

Celebrity performances might be the main event, but it wouldn’t be a festival without activities for all ages, food vendors, and art vendors. Parents can make the day memorable with the Kid’s Zone, which is sponsored by KCAU 9. The Kid’s Zone will feature inflatables, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, a balloon artist, and activities with the LaunchPad museum and the YMCA.

With people traveling to Grandview Park from all over Siouxland, who wouldn’t want to bring home a souvenir? There’s no need to panic though, Saturday in the Park brings in all sorts of art vendors every year. Some vendors return nearly every year and some are fresh and new for eventgoers to browse. Vendors for the annual event include:

The Tired Nurse

Bio Chi Institute/ Mind & Body Connection

Mystic Treasures

Christy’s Crystals

Cosmic Dyes

Custom Wood Artistry

Hello Madame

0ccult Creati0ns

Live Laugh and Shop

On the Rocks

The Necklace Guys

Sidekick Caricatures

Sunny Day Creations

TJ’s Trove

Josina Supplies LLC

Heatherly Studios

Jewelry Junkies

Becky’s Jewelry

The Expansion Center

TAT2U

Quichua Crafts

Under the Rainbow

Mama Made Bows & Clothes

For details about what each vendor may have available, click here.

Saturday in the Park has a history of very hot weather, so it’s important to ensure that you stay hydrated. You may also find that being in hot weather for long periods of time can really work up an appetite. Take a look at the many food vendors for all your hunger needs:

Papa John’s

Stapleton’s Tornado Funnel Cakes

KLK Concessions

Leos Motie Flavor Snow Cones

Gyros & More

J & J Old Fashion Kettle Korn

Marco’s

The Parthenon

Godfather’s Pizza

Made It Myself shaved Ice

Smokin R’s BBQ

Burrito Island

Boki Gelato

Big Red Taco

Front Porch Concessions

The Corndog Company

Papas Lokas

Greek 2 Me

For details about what each vendor will serve and where they will be located, click here.

Don’t forget to stick around for the fireworks and follow KCAU 9 for all the updates.