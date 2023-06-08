SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park is fast approaching and while we may not know all of the artists who will be performing, we have a long list of food and art vendors for Siouxland to enjoy.
Saturday in the Park has been a longstanding tradition that has brought well-known artists to Siouxland for more than 30 years. That tradition shows no signs of stopping with Earth, Wind, & Fire headlining this year’s performance. Click here to see the other artists that have been announced.
Celebrity performances might be the main event, but it wouldn’t be a festival without activities for all ages, food vendors, and art vendors. Parents can make the day memorable with the Kid’s Zone, which is sponsored by KCAU 9. The Kid’s Zone will feature inflatables, face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, a balloon artist, and activities with the LaunchPad museum and the YMCA.
With people traveling to Grandview Park from all over Siouxland, who wouldn’t want to bring home a souvenir? There’s no need to panic though, Saturday in the Park brings in all sorts of art vendors every year. Some vendors return nearly every year and some are fresh and new for eventgoers to browse. Vendors for the annual event include:
- The Tired Nurse
- Bio Chi Institute/ Mind & Body Connection
- Mystic Treasures
- Christy’s Crystals
- Cosmic Dyes
- Custom Wood Artistry
- Hello Madame
- 0ccult Creati0ns
- Live Laugh and Shop
- On the Rocks
- The Necklace Guys
- Sidekick Caricatures
- Sunny Day Creations
- TJ’s Trove
- Josina Supplies LLC
- Heatherly Studios
- Jewelry Junkies
- Becky’s Jewelry
- The Expansion Center
- TAT2U
- Quichua Crafts
- Under the Rainbow
- Mama Made Bows & Clothes
For details about what each vendor may have available, click here.
Saturday in the Park has a history of very hot weather, so it’s important to ensure that you stay hydrated. You may also find that being in hot weather for long periods of time can really work up an appetite. Take a look at the many food vendors for all your hunger needs:
- Papa John’s
- Stapleton’s Tornado Funnel Cakes
- KLK Concessions
- Tornado Funnel Cakes
- Leos Motie Flavor Snow Cones
- Gyros & More
- J & J Old Fashion Kettle Korn
- Marco’s
- The Parthenon
- Godfather’s Pizza
- Made It Myself shaved Ice
- Smokin R’s BBQ
- Burrito Island
- Boki Gelato
- Big Red Taco
- Front Porch Concessions
- The Corndog Company
- Papas Lokas
- Greek 2 Me
For details about what each vendor will serve and where they will be located, click here.
Don’t forget to stick around for the fireworks and follow KCAU 9 for all the updates.