DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Areas affected by the tornadoes that tore through central Iowa Saturday night are receiving aid during the aftermath.

According to a release from the Salvation Army western division, disaster-relief teams are at work in central Iowa, helping communities affected by this weekend’s tornado outbreak.

Their response began Saturday evening following the aftermath of the storms when a Salvation Army food truck and crew rushed to provide support in Madison County bringing food and drinks for storm survivors and first responders in the Winterset area.

On Sunday morning, Salvation Army teams in the Des Moines area prepared meals for storm survivors and first responders, while a canteen and crew again responded to storm-damaged areas near the Des Moines metro.

While that was happening, another Salvation Army team set out from the organization’s Western Divisional Headquarters in Omaha to provide further support, assess damage, and call in additional units if needed.

“Disaster relief is at the heart of our mission to meet human need anywhere, anytime,” said Maj. Greg Thompson, western divisional commander. “Our teams are working hard to provide relief and support to the communities affected by these devastating storms.”

The Salvation Army have set up a special webpage dedicated to supporting disaster-relief efforts in central Iowa in the wake of the storms.

Donations can also be sent by mail by writing “DISASTER RELIEF” written in the memo section and sent to the following address:

The Salvation Army

P.O. Box 933

Des Moines, IA

50304