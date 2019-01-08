Salix woman named Mrs. Iowa International

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) - A Salix mother and attorney has claimed the title of Mrs. Iowa International 2019.



Emilee Gehling is an attorney for the Goosmann Law Firm in Sioux City. She applied to be Mrs. International last fall, but didn't find out until last month that she had won the crown.

There wasn't a full Mrs. Iowa international pageant competition, but Gehling had to participate in an interview before she was awarded the title.

"Its very exciting, I kind of took a step out of my comfort zone to try and become Mrs. Iowa and was really surprised and pleased when they told me that I got the crown this time," Gehling said.

She will go up against 50 competitors in the Mrs. International pageant in Charleston, West Virginia this July.