Safety fines proposed for employee’s death at Iowa bowling alley

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) – Federal safety regulators have proposed fining a Davenport bowling alley more than $8,300 for violations found after the death of an employee this past summer.

Authorities say 27-year-old Brittany Russell died July 7 at the Blackhawk Bowl and Martini Lounge, which is inside the Hotel Blackhawk.

An Occupational Safety and Health Administration filing says she was killed after coming into contact with an electrical system while trying to unjam a pinsetter.

A representative of the bowling alley didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

