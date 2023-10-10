SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Battle Creek man was sentenced to prison after sexually abusing a child.

According to the Sac County Attorney’s Office, on Oct. 9, Loren Aruther Wilson, 22, was convicted and sentenced in the Iowa District Court for sexually abusing a 10-year-old in Sac City on Dec. 26, 2022.

On Aug 24, 2023, after a three-day trial, Wilson was found guilty of sexual abuse in the second degree and lascivious acts with a child.

He was sentenced to the maximum term of 25 years and will be placed on the sex offender registry.