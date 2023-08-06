ADEL, Iowa — On Saturday, Iowa Republicans gathered at the Dallas County Fairgrounds for the Iowa Attorney General’s inaugural fundraising event.

The “Big Barn Bash” had a pie auction followed by a fried chicken dinner with mash potatoes. After the dinner, the attorney general took to the stage and criticized the Biden administration.

“We have a president in office who has turned his back on, well we must be fly over space right?,” said Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, (R). “Turned their back on us in the Midwest. And they certainly have turned their back on people who work for a leaving haven’t they? But in Iowa we are pushing back. We’re not going to take it anymore and we are going to continue on all the campaign promises we made on the campaign trail.”

Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida and Republican Presidential candidate, was also there and talked about how if he was president he would get rid of the so-called ‘woke’ agenda.

“There’s not one city, one state, that is governed by leftist politicians wielding that ideology that’s been successful,” DeSantis said. “They are hurting their people and they’re causing these societies to collapse. We’ve made Florida the state where woke goes to die. As president we’ll ensure to leave the woke agenda in the dustbin of history where it belongs.”