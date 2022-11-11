STORY COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Roland teenager and two-time state champion wrestler who allegedly assaulted someone pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon, court records state.

Kade Blume, 17, is being charged as an adult with Assault – Penetration of Genitalia or Anus with an object on November 5. According to a Story County Sheriff’s Office press release, Blume allegedly penetrated the victim’s anus with a pencil.

Blume was originally set to make a court appearance for a preliminary hearing on November 28, but on Thursday his attorney’s filed a motion to transfer Blume’s case to juvenile court.

According to court records, Blume’s attorneys believe the transfer would be beneficial as “juvenile court can provide any needed protections for the community and is better equipped to work with an alleged juvenile offender than the adult court system.”

A hearing for the request to transfer is scheduled for December 5 at 2 p.m. at the Story County Courthouse, according to court records.