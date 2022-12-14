DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com.

His family was with him when he died of natural causes in Staunton, Virginia.

He was born in Davenport on Jan. 31, 1940, before his family moved to Texas. He graduated in 1958 from South Oak Cliff High School in suburban Dallas.

Actor Stuart Margolin, left, and actress Kristy McNichol pose with their Emmys for best supporting actor and actress in a drama series at the 31st Emmy Awards Sunday night, Sept. 9, 1979 in Los Angeles. Margolin won for his portrayal of Angel Martin in “The Rockford Files,” while McNichol won for the second straight year for her part in “Family.” (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

According to imdb.com, Margolin debuted in “The Gertrude Berg Show” in 1961 before he became a series regular on “Ensign O’Toole” the next year.

His acting career spanned more than 50 years.

He was in the 1970 movie “Kelly’s Heroes” in which he played Private Little Joe. He also was in “The Gamblers,” “Futureworld,” “Death Wish,” and “S.O.B.,” among other films. He was friends with James Garner, and appeared in the series “Bret Maverick” with him.

He also directed episodes of “Love, American Style,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Wonder Woman,” “The Love Boat” “Magnum PI,” and “The Rockford Files.”