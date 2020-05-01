Reynolds stands by accuracy of TestIowa COVID-19 tests

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in the state, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Gov. Reynolds permitted statewide health systems to resume elective procedures as well as farmers markets under distancing parameters starting April 27. Reynolds stated the end of April as when the current “bulk of declarations” on business closings will expire. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Governor Kim Reynolds says testing for the coronavirus in the new TestIowa program will be reliable and accurate once the machines Iowa bought for the program are validated and set up.

Questions have been raised by the Salt Lake Tribune about the accuracy of tests used by the state of Utah and provided by the same company Iowa bought tests and equipment from earlier this month as part of a $26 million contract.

Reynolds says the State Hygienic Laboratory in Iowa City has significant expertise in such testing and is validating the machines provided and she’s confident the FDA approved testing system will prove to be accurate.

