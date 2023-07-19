DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference about the state government realignment process. After she talked with reporters about yesterday’s ruling from a Polk County Judge to block the fetal heartbeat bill.

When asked if she will appeal, Reynolds left no uncertainty.

“We for sure will be appealing the temporary injunction, so it’s just a matter of time,” said Gov. Reynolds, (R). “But we’re working with the AG office on the details and so hopefully that will be filed yet this week. We definitely will be appealing the temporary injunction.”

Reynolds continued and explained her reasoning as to why the ruling will be different this time around in the courts.

“Because I think the law is constitutional. I think they got it wrong the first go around here a couple months ago,” said Reynolds. “….and I think the bill we passed is constitutional, especially with the changes that we’ve seen. So that’s why I feel it’s a good bill, it is law. We passed it. It went into law for three days, we were saving babies and then the temporary injunction was filed. So I think the right to life is the most important right that we have and without it we have nothing.”