WINTERSET, Iowa (WHO) — Just a day after the devastating tornado that ripped through Winterset, claiming the lives of six people, Governor Kim Reynolds made the trip south to see the damage.

The Governor made several stops right off of Highway 169 South, where the majority of the damage was. She stopped to talk to volunteers and thank them for being out there.

“Talk about the number of volunteers that I saw, 200 to 300 Iowans, not only from Madison county or Winterset, but from communities and towns all across the state that were on the ground the minute it was light,” said Governor Reynolds.

The tornado damaged 52 homes in Madison County over a 13.7-mile stretch. With this much widespread damage, it led to widespread support from surrounding communities. Buses could be seen all day long on Sunday making trips to and from the damaged property, packed with volunteers.

“So the school bus is picking them up, taking them up there and taking them back,” said Diogenes Ayala, the Director of Madison County Emergency Management. “It is a comradery thing if you think about it, cause everyone is on the bus as we are trying to recover we are wanting to build relationships as well.”

Meals were waiting for the volunteers back at Winterset High School after their shifts. Local businesses and community members supplied the food for those helping. Iowa Gubernatorial Candidate Deidre DeJear provided meals for them as well, and she talked about the importance of community.

“It always feels good to see people convene, it always feels good to see the community and what the unity in community looks like,” said DeJear. “Because that is what we are capable of as human beings, no one wants to be left alone.”

The recovery and clean-up efforts will last for days, weeks, or even months. It was made clear on Sunday that the people of Winterset are determined to help anyone and everyone in need.