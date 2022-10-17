JOHNSTON, IOWA (WHO) — On Monday, October 17th, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Deidre DeJear meet for their only debate before the November 8th general election. Reynolds, a Republican, is seeking her second full term as governor of Iowa. DeJear, a Democrat, is seeking her first term in elected office. She previously ran for Secretary of State in 2018.

Monday’s debate is being carried live on Iowa Public Television and being streamed on YouTube.

The debate is being co-moderated by WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price and Erin Murphy of The Gazette. The hour long debate begins at 7:00 p.m.