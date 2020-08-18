Reynolds blocks Iowa AG’s move to join Postal Service suit

FILE – In this Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. The refusal of Gov. Reynolds to require Iowans to wear masks in public has prompted at least three cities and a county to impose their own local ordinances setting up what could be a legal battle over whether local officials have the authority to impose such demands. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says Gov. Kim Reynolds has blocked his request to join a lawsuit that seeks to prevent changes to the U.S. Postal Service that Democrats claim could threaten mail-in voting.

Miller announced Tuesday that he wanted to join the lawsuit planned by more than 20 states that seek to stop budget cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail deliveries.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says he will delay some operational changes but the states plan to move ahead with the lawsuit and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was pushing for legislation to block the postmaster’s actions.

Miller, a Democrat, sought the Republican governor’s consent under a deal the two officials agreed to last year.

