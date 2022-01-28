SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — Governor Kim Reynolds announced a $38 million in water quality and infrastructure projects across Iowa Friday morning.

Through Iowa’s Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF), grants are being awarded to three projects in the state, including in Sioux Center.

The projects include the creation of new water system infrastructure, expansion of current infrastructure, and dam mitigation efforts for safer water recreation.

Sioux Center will receive up to $12 million for the expansion of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System. The tri-state drinking water system is estimated to benefit 350,000 people in northwest Iowa, southeast South Dakota, and southwest Minnesota. The project has been in progress since 2003, and is 86% complete, according to the release. The investment will help push the project to completion and expand the system’s ability to provide an additional 15 million gallons of water per day to its communities.

“Today’s significant announcement demonstrates our commitment to water quality in Iowa,” said Reynolds. “Our goal is to build and nurture our communities by investing in infrastructure that promotes healthy and welcoming areas to live, work, and raise a family. Not only will these three grants enhance our state’s water infrastructure, but they will make significant contributions to economic development.”

The grants are part of the $100 million investments announced by Governor Reynolds in December 2021 and came from the American Rescue Plan of the Federal Government. The efforts are aimed at reducing excess nutrients, improving public health, promoting reuse of water and wastewater, and providing economic benefits to communities across Iowa.

Other projects in Iowa include the ICON Water Trails Project in Des Moines. The project will be awarded up to $15 million to mitigate the dam on Fleur Drive.

Dyersville East Road Utilities Project will receive up to $11 million at the Field of Dreams site for water distribution and wastewater collection infrastructure.