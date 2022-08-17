DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll is showing that Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds have taken the lead.

According to a release from the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley are in the lead in the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair Straw Poll.

The release stated that as of Tuesday, more than 1,400 people have cast their vote for their preferred candidate.

“The State Fair Straw Poll is a fun way to get a snapshot of what Iowans want to see in the general election,” said Pate, “Historically, this Straw Poll has been a pretty accurate indicator of the way races play out, so I’m interested to see the final results as the end of the fair.”

For the Senate race, Grassley (R) is leading with 60% of the vote against Mike Franken (D). In the race for Governor, Kim Raynolds (R) is leading with 54% of the vote.

Other races of note include the U.S. House races, in which Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) leads with 58% of the vote.

In the Iowa Second Congressional District race, Ashley Hinson (D) leads with 62% of the vote, and for Iowa’s Third Congressional District, Zach Nunn (R) leads with 59% of the vote. In the Iowa Fourth District, Randy Feenstra (R) is also leading with 62%

In addition to the political polls, Pate is also polling attendee’s favorite part of the Iowa State Fair. Food is leading with 35% of the vote, and ‘people watching’ is right behind with 23% of the vote.

Real-time results can be found here.