If at first you don’t succeed, try again, right?

That’s what Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is doing, by asking President Joe Biden a second time for federal assistance regarding the Davenport partial building collapse.

She made an initial request to President Biden on June 6 for federal help for Scott County for debris removal and demolition, along with reimbursement for response activities. There has been no response to that request. A June 20 letter contains additional data and information that clearly demonstrates that the severity of damage and loss caused by the structural collapse meets federal disaster assistance thresholds.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with local officials while touring the site of an apartment building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport. The six-story, 79-unit building partially collapsed May 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

This second disaster declaration request also seeks help (of between $5 million to $6 million) for debris removal, demolition, and response activities, under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

Reynolds’s letter to Biden asks that he issue a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Iowa due to the May 28, 2023, major structural building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport.

At approximately 4:56 p.m. on May 28, The Hotel Davenport Apartments — a six-story, 79-unit, multifamily apartment and business complex — experienced a major structural building collapse. At the time of this request, this event has resulted in three fatalities and multiple injuries. A substantial portion of the building has been destroyed and the remainder of the structure has been rendered uninhabitable. An estimated 100 households have been displaced, from the structure itself, as well as the surrounding area due to safety concerns, the June 20 letter says.

In addition, the building collapse displaced three businesses that were housed within the structure and caused the closure of 12 surrounding businesses due to safety concerns, In total, business closures impact an estimated 18 employees. At this time, the cause of the collapse is not known.

The dismantling process for the downtown Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed May 28 continued Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

On May 29, Gov. Reynolds issued a proclamation of disaster emergency for Scott County. This proclamation activated the disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa Comprehensive Emergency Plan. This proclamation also authorized the use and deployment of all available State resources, supplies, equipment, and materials as are reasonably necessary to assist citizens located in the disaster-affected counties.

Finally, this proclamation served to launch the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Iowa Disaster Case Management program,

The city of Davenport established local financial aid for families and businesses displaced by the structure collapse. Financial aid includes: $6,000 per household from the impacted structure, $1,000 per temporarily displaced household from surrounding structures, $25,000 per business from the impacted structure, and $12,000 per temporarily displaced business from surrounding structures.

A worker watches debris fall during demolition at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Davenport. The six-story, 79-unit building partially collapsed May 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Davenport has exercised its dangerous buildings ordinance/condemnation procedures to take possession of the structure and proceeded with demolition of the building. To compound the situation, due to the age of the structure, the presence of asbestos-containing material is likely, the governor’s letter says.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have conveyed that, absent the issuance of a Presidential Declaration, they are unable to render assistance to support the State of Iowa’s ongoing response and recovery efforts. In addition, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) conveyed that it does not believe this collapse will meet their requirements for engagement.

On June 6, 2023, Reynolds requested an Emergency Declaration in an effort to obtain assistance and to date has not received a formal determination as to the status of that request.

The emergency measures required as a result of the severity and destructiveness of this major structural building collapse are beyond the capability of the State of Iowa and affected local governments to perform, or to contract for, thus requiring federal assistance, the June 20 letter says.

To read the letter in its entirety, click HERE.