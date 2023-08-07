DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Education on Monday released an update on the number of education savings accounts that Iowans have applied for. The accounts will provide qualified Iowans thousands of dollars in tax funding to be used to attend nonpublic schools.
The list of approved accounts by county includes:
- Polk – 3,144
- Linn – 1,318
- Scott – 1,306
- Sioux – 1,183
- Black Hawk – 942
- Woodbury – 916
- Dubuque – 882
- Johnson – 572
- Dallas – 505
- Carroll – 427
- Cerro Gordo – 338
- Plymouth – 411
- Pottawattamie – 383
- Webster – 369
- Marion, 297
- Delaware – 282
- O’Brien – 250
- Marshall – 231
- Clinton – 217
- Lee – 212
- Warren – 197
- Wapello – 111
- Lyon – 196
- Jefferson – 112
- Mahaska – 188
- Story – 112
- Kossuth – 183
- Boone – 170
- Winneshiek – 168
- Muscatine – 159
- Allamakee – 113
- Des Moines – 157
- Buena Vista -152
- Crawford -152
- Floyd – 113
- Jackson – 145
- Jasper – 144
- Clay – 142
- Washington – 140
- Bremer – 118
- Jones – 111
- Buchanan – 93
- Howard – 87
- Humboldt – 83
- Palo Alto – 75
- Benton – 71
- Union – 52
- Iowa – 64
- Poweshiek – 55
- Shelby – 49
- Hamilton – 49
- Chickasaw – 46
- Page – 46
- Pocahontas – 43
- Fayette – 37
- Madison – 35
- Calhoun – 30
- Sac – 29
- Winnebago – 27
- Butler – 26
- Franklin – 26
- Clayton – 25
- Cedar – 23
- Grundy – 21
- Mills – 21
- Henry – 20
- Osceola – 18
- Hancock – 17
- Hardin – 17
- Cherokee – 17
- Adair – 15
- Ida, 14
- Monona -13
- Dickinson – 12
- Harrison – 10
- Keokuk – 6
- Greene – 9
- Worth – 8
- Audubon – 7
- Davis – 7
- Lucas – 7
- Tama – 7
- Wright – 7
- Adams – 5
- Van Buren – 4
- Taylor – 4
- Appanoose – 3
- Guthrie – 3
- Mitchell – 3
- Fremont – 2
- Wayne – 2
- Monroe – 2
- Montgomery – 2
- Cass – 2
- Clarke – 2
- Emmet – 1
- Decatur – 0
- Louisa – 0
- Ringgold – 0