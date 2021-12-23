IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A review by the Iowa attorney general’s office finds that two Iowa State Patrol troopers were justified in an Iowa Falls shooting that left one man dead.

The review released Wednesday by Special Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown found that troopers Corey Smock and Jeremy Schaffer “were entirely legally justified” in their actions that ended in the death of Jared Risius, 35, on the morning of Dec. 8 in Iowa Falls.

The shooting happened after officers attempted to help a woman who reported a man was trying to stop her vehicle.

Officers said they believed Risius was armed and potentially dangerous to people nearby.