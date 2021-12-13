DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A man charged with the 2019 murders of a Des Moines woman and her two children will go on trial again Monday after a mistrial was declared in 2020.

Police say Marvin Escobar-Orellana shot and killed 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores. The victims and the accused all lived in the same house, but on different floors.

Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the case.

The first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury said they were able to reach a verdict on the murder of Flores-Rodriguez but not for the children.

Escobar-Orellana claimed Flores-Rodriguez killed her own children then he shot her in self-defense.

Federal immigration officials confirm Escobar-Orellana, also known as Marvin Esquivel-Lopez, is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala. He had been deported from the U.S. twice before. He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in 2010.

The retrial is set to begin Monday at 9:00 a.m. in Polk County.