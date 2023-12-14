SAC CITY, Iowa (WHO) — The Sac County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are investigating the November disappearance of truck driver David Schultz, of Wall Lake.

The investigation covered all points of his trip. Starting with were the baby pigs were picked up on a farm north of Eagle Grove. The farm was searched, and the manure pit under the hogs was pumped and drained.

“The pit has been pumped, that was scheduled to be pumped anyway,” said Sac County Sheriff Kenneth McClure. “So we learned that he made it, he loaded, and he left, so that kind of for us took the focus away from that immediate area.”

Cell phone records confirmed that Schultz got on Highway 20 and stopped at the mile marker 126 Truckstop, cameras there caught his stop. He was at the Truckstop for 16 minutes, a DOT camera caught his truck heading west on Highway 20 at the Coalville/Fort Dodge exit. That point was the last photographic image of the truck. Cell phone records confirmed the truck traveled west toward Sac City, but instead of turning left toward the truck destination, it turned north for five miles.

Timeline of Shultz’ last known whereabouts:

Nov. 20 7 p.m. left home to pick up hogs in Eagle Grove

10:50 p.m. Shultz left Eagle Grove with hogs

11:15 p.m. Schultz seen on security cam at MM 126 Truckstop

Nov. 21 2:23 p.m. Shultz’ wife, Sarah, reports him missing to Lake View Police

3:04 p.m. Sac County employee reports truck sitting on roadway since that morning

“It is a double sword when you’re asking the public for help you have to be able to take what they send you,” said McClure. “Now the issue is, we weeded through those tips that we get what can we already disprove, so we don’t have to go that route versus what’s completely just not even a reality.”

The Sheriff also said some thought there was a series of truckers kidnapped along Highway 20. He said there was no evidence of any trucker kidnappings.

When the truck was first found, the area around the vehicle was searched right away.

“Initially there was some immediate searching done of that immediate vicinity, his wife had reported that maybe he may have had an underlying medical condition so that night the Iowa State Patrol brought their aircraft over from Iowa city that has that forward looking infrared.”

The Sheriff said that they did not find blood in the cab of the truck.

“We found some things that we’ve sent to the DCI crime lab for DNA analysis, but we have none of those results back,” said McClure.

McClure said he really appreciated the help of the Cajun Navy, and the search they did. They had to get permission from land owners, before sending volunteers over.

People with any information about this case can contact the Sac County Sheriff’s office at (712)-662-7127.