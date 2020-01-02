Residents take steps to keep open only grocery store in Iowa town

GOWRIE, Iowa (AP) – Some residents have organized to keep open the only grocery store in their central Iowa town.

The newly formed Gowrie Grocery LLC has scheduled a meeting Monday to discuss the Jamboree Foods store.

It serves the nearly 1,000 residents of Gowrie and others in southwest Webster County. It’s part of a chain owned by Nick Graham, who’s closed stores recently in other small communities.

Marcie Boerner is one of the Gowrie organizers, and she told The Messenger that Graham’s willing to sell. She says the Gowrie group’s goal is to raise at least $250,000 to buy Jamboree Foods and ensure it stays open.