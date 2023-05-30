A woman who lived in The Davenport, an apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday in downtown Davenport, was rescued shortly before 8 p.m. Monday.

Her family, who spoke briefly with our Local 4 News crew, said she called a relative to say she was stuck in the apartment, where she had been hiding under a couch after the partial collapse of the building. Rescuers saw her waving from an apartment window.

Emergency responders rescue a woman who still was in her apartment after the apartment building partially collapsed Sunday. (photo by Mike Colón)

Family members, who had insisted she still was inside the building, greeted her with relief and bystanders broke into applause after firefighters used a ladder and bucket to bring her to safety.

An ambulance crew gave her a health check right after the rescue.

Local 4 News will remain in contact with her family and officials to provide details when they become available.