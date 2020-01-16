Closings
Republicans introduce Iowa abortion constitutional amendment

Iowa News

by: DAVID PITT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Senators Claire Celsi, Jake Chapman and Roby Smith conduct a subcommittee meeting on a proposed constitutional amendment that would declare there is no right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution, at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/David Pitt)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Republican legislative leaders have introduced a resolution that would declare there is no right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution.

The proposed constitutional amendment introduced Thursday is a response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court ruling striking down a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion.

The court said in that ruling the state constitution guarantees women the freedom to make their own health decisions, including whether to have an abortion.

A constitutional amendment must pass this year, next year and then win the approval of voters in a statewide election.

Jordanne Beach, of Urbandale, Iowa, speaks before a Senate subcommittee at the Iowa Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. She opposed a constitutional amendment that would declare there is no right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution. (AP Photo/David Pitt)

