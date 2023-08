DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The first GOP primary debate for the race to the White House is next Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and some candidates are pushing to make the stage.

One of those candidates is former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson has made the polling requirements but is about 4,000 donors away from the 40,000 donation threshold.

Hutchinson joined Today in Iowa Saturday to discuss the campaign trail in Iowa and what Iowans are communicating to him.