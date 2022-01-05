DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Waterloo Democratic Rep. Ras Smith announced he will suspend his campaign for Iowa governor.

Smith, who in June 2021 became the first person to announce his run for governor, on Wednesday cited a “drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people” in explaining his decision to drop his campaign.

Smith is serving his third term representing an area of Black Hawk County. He has chaired the Legislative Black Caucus. His decision leaves Deidre DeJear as the highest-profile Democrat remaining in the race.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn’t announced her plans but is expected to seek reelection.