Rep. Randy Feenstra to serve on House Agriculture Committee

WASHINGTON (KCAU) — Rep. Randy Feenstra, of Iowa’s 4th congressional district, will serve on the House Agriculture Committee.

According to a release, Feenstra was selected to serve on the standing committee of the House of Representatives that has jurisdiction over agriculture, forestry, nutrition, water conservation, and other agriculture-related fields.

“I promised 4th District Iowans that I would deliver a seat on the House Agriculture Committee, and today, I am thrilled to announce I have been selected to serve on this important committee,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Corn and soybean growers, along with our livestock, egg, dairy, poultry, ethanol, and biodiesel producers — form the backbone of the 4th District’s economy. As the second largest ag producing district in the country, it is vital that our hardworking farmers have a seat at the table on the House Agriculture Committee.

According to the USDA, Iowa’s 4th District is the largest crop growing district in the country, number one in hog and pig production, second in overall ag production, and third largest in livestock, poultry and products.

“I am honored to be a voice for Iowa and the Midwest on this committee. I have lived in Northwest Iowa my whole life, so fighting for rural Iowa and defending our rural main streets is personal to me. I look forward to working with my colleagues to deliver results for rural Iowa by promoting policies that create jobs and drive economic growth,” said Feenstra.

