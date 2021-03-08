Rep. Randy Feenstra selected to serve on two agriculture subcommittees

Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, left, laughs with Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, in the Iowa Senate chambers, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Feenstra defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, in Iowa’s Tuesday Republican primary. Lawmakers returned Wednesday after suspending the session when the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Iowa in March, prompting state officials to close the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (KCAU) — Representative Randy Feenstra, of Iowa’s 4th congressional district, was assigned to serve on two House Agriculture subcommittees: Livestock and Foreign Agriculture and Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit (CEEC).

The Livestock and Foreign Agriculture subcommittee has jurisdiction over policies, statutes, and markets relating to all livestock, poultry, and dairy; the inspection, marketing, and promotion of such commodities and products; animal welfare; grazing; foreign agricultural assistance; and trade promotion.

The Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit subcommittee has control over policies, statutes, and markets relating to commodity exchanges; agricultural credit; rural development; energy, including the production of ethanol and biofuels, and rural electrification.

“These two subcommittees cover many policy areas that are important to Iowans in the 4th District. I’m looking forward to giving farmers a seat at the table on these subcommittees, where we will have significant discussions on everything from trade and pricing transparency to biodiesel production and rural development,” said Rep. Feenstra.

According to the USDA, Iowa’s 4th Congressional District is number one in hog and pig production, second in overall ag production and number of farm producers, and third largest in livestock, poultry, and their products. Iowa also leads the nation in biodiesel production.

