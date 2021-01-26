Rep. Randy Feenstra selected to serve on two additional committees

WASHINGTON (KCAU) — After being selected to serve on the House Agriculture Committee on Monday, Feenstra will also serve on two additional committees.

According to a release, the representative of Iowa’s 4th congressional district, was selected to serve on the House Committee on the Budget and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve Iowans on the House Budget and Science, Space, and Technology Committees,” said Rep. Feenstra. “On these committees, I will work to address our growing national debt crisis and look for opportunities to advance agricultural technology to improve the lives of Iowa farmers.

The House Budget Committee is a standing committee that’s responsible for overseeing legislative oversight of the federal budget process, reviewing all bills and resolutions on the budget, and monitoring agencies and programs funded outside of the budgetary process.

“I will seek common ground where I am able, but it’s imperative the budget committee cuts back on reckless spending that will only add to our existing $27 trillion national debt. Debt reduction and control is paramount,” said Feenstra. “With Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the Senate’s budget committee, I will not hesitate to stand up against socialist government programs that spend money we don’t have and dramatically expand the size of government.

House Budget and Science, Space, and Technology Committee consists of programs that support space exploration and scientific and technological research. The function is divided into two categories: general science and basic research, and space flight and research.

“With jurisdiction over energy sources, including renewable energy and alternative fuels, I also look forward to working with my colleagues on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology committee to increase our country’s energy independence by exploring ways we can improve and expand access to alternative energy sources, prioritizing ethanol and biofuels,” said Feenstra.

You can learn more about the House Committee on the Budget by going here. If you want to learn more about the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, you can go here.