Rep. King explains vote against HEROES Act

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In an effort to help many struggling Americans, the U.S. House passed a historic $3-trillion stimulus package last week.

The “Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act,” or the “HEROES Act,” would be the largest relief package in history. House Democrats said the act provides funding for state and local governments, along with another round of direct payments to Americans.

The massive bill passed largely along party lines with Iowa Republican Steve King voting against the aid. King told KCAU 9 News that the bill would give funds to people he can’t support.

“And it funds illegal aliens, gives them working rights that they don’t have today with 40 million unemployed Americans, lets just go ahead and cater to a few more illegal aliens and it gives them direct stimulus payments,” King said.

The HEROES Act now moves to the Senate where Republican leaders say it is dead on arrival.