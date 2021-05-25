Rep. Feenstra makes U.S.-Mexico border visit, vows for better security

(KCAU) — Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra took a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend.

Feenstra visited the Big Bend National Park and Presidio, Texas, where he said that’s where the “bad actors” come from.

Feenstra said it was imperative for him to see what was happening at the border because it directly affects Iowans and the constituents he represents.

He said border patrols captures roughly six to 10 people crossing the border.

“So you have three or four that are coming across that will probably be carrying fentanyl or cocaine or have a criminal background. All America should be very concerned, especially Iowa, because this marks us right up to our area with cocaine and fentanyl,” Feenstra said.

Feenstra said drug runners travel through the mountainous areas, which are harder to patrol. He said border patrol are bringing cocaine and fentanyl across the border, and some of that makes it to Iowa.

“These are typically bad actors that want to come across and probably have something to hide, like a criminal record or things that they’re taking across,” Feenstra said.

Feenstra said he will continue to have a loud voice on the issue, petitioning for more support from other lawmakers.

The big issue here is, A, the administration and congress, we have to understand what’s happening. We’re seeing this massive surge coming across the border, and we’re seeing bad actors coming across the border, 620, and it’s going to have a really significant bad outcome if we don’t change and give our border patrol more ability,” Feenstra said.