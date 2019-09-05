Rep. Axne says King’s latest toilet water controversy is “inappropriate”

INDIANOLA, Iowa (WOI) – It’s a four-second video that’s getting a lot of attention online, and now some members of Congress are responding to Rep. Steve King.

On Wednesday, King tweeted a video of him drinking water out of a toilet at an immigrant detention facility, saying the water is “actually pretty good,” according to one reporting. It was in response to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments that the facilities on the southern border are filthy, with immigrants drinking out of toilets.

Hello Maura: Thank you for covering my town hall, attended by 103 people, in Eagle Grove today. I hope you will include this video in NBC’s coverage. No way was @AOC objectively honest in her #FakeNews spin about the border. Click bait for Snowflakes! https://t.co/2mWRoxv1uW pic.twitter.com/B0kD3N5Vmj — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 4, 2019

After a meeting with constituents on Thursday, Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa) was asked about her reaction to King’s latest comments.

“I’m at a loss as to what to say about Representative King. Most of what he says is inappropriate and I think we have better things to be discussing than what King is doing,” said Axne. “But basically, saying he drank out of a toilet and it’s ok for people to do that is unacceptable.”

King said the toilet claims are overblown.