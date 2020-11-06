Remains in submerged car those of Iowa man missing since 2013

HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — Human remains found inside a submerged car have been identified as an Iowa man who went missing more than seven years ago.
The Des Moines Register reported Thursday that the remains found in water near the town of Hampton were those of 22-year-old Ethan Kazmerzak.
He was last seen on Sept. 15, 2013. Kazmerzak’s car was found Oct. 26 by a dive team.
Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd said details about how the vehicle and Kazmerzak ended up in the water will be released after the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office concludes its investigation.
