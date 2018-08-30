Remains found near La Porte City confirmed to be Jake Wilson Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (WOI) - Authorities revealed at a press conference Wednesday that human remains found near La Porte City are that of 16-year-old Jake Wilson.

Wilson, a teenager with autism, was last seen in the Wolf Creek Area, and had been missing since April.

The remains were found in mid-August in and around Wolf Creek, just outside the city. They were spotted by kayakers after the water levels had receded.

Law enforcement said the case is still an active investigation, as they are still not sure what happened to Wilson after he went missing. They say they still don't know the cause of his death.