DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) –Registration for the historic 50th RAGBRAI opened Tuesday.

Organizers are expecting a rush of applicants looking to celebrate the special anniversary. The seven-day event is billed as the world’s “oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle ride.

The Iowa State Patrol estimated some 30,000 riders started 2022’s event from Sergeant Bluff. With COVID restrictions in the U.S. and around the world now mostly relaxed, tens of thousands of out-of-state riders could return for the ride’s golden anniversary.

The 50th RAGBRAI is set for July 23 through July 29. Early registration opened at midnight with passes at $200 for the weeklong ride or $45 per day for those only partaking a select number of days.

Many expect the 2023 route to duplicate the original route from 1973, however, an official route won’t come until January.