(AP) — Major League Baseball returns to the Field of Dreams site next season.

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play a regular-season game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 11, 2022, at a temporary venue built next to the site where the iconic 1989 movie was filmed.

That follows the inaugural game at the site last week.

The Chicago White Sox won a 9-8 thriller over the New York Yankees before about 8,000 fans in the first major league game ever played in the state.