DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa Senate proposed changes to the 44-year-old bottle deposit bill that would help keep the redemption centers that process empty cans and bottles in business.

If the law isn’t updated soon, the future of the bottle deposit program is at risk. “The longer it goes eventually you’re going to see the demise of most all the redemption centers. I know of at least six of them that if something doesn’t happen by next year they’re going to close,” Sheri Cunningham, the owner of Pella Redemption Center, said.

Cunningham attributes the decrease in redemption centers to the handling fee that they receive for each can and bottle processed not increasing since the law passed in 1978. Currently, redemption centers get 1 cent for every bottle or can. The changes proposed by the Iowa Senate would increase this to 3 cents.

“Forty years ago when the bottle bill was around, there was 150 to 200 redemption centers,” Cunningham said. “Now we’re under 100. That has solely to do with the fact that our profit has not increased. So you’re still trying to do the same amount of business on less money.”

If too many redemption centers close, the bottle deposit program won’t be able to function. That would mean that even if the bill is changed in the future there wouldn’t be the infrastructure to process the empty cans and bottles.

Cunningham says that there are lots of benefits to the deposit program. “When you get rid of the bottle bill the recycling rate drops,” Cunningham said. Redemption centers recycle the highest rate of cans and bottles and even sell them back to distributers to be used again.

There are also many fundraisers that utilize the bottle deposit bill to raise money. Cunningham says she has partnered with many charities to fundraise by collecting cans.

Currently, the Iowa House has not released its proposed changes to the bottle bill but when they do lawmakers can start working on updating the bottle bill.