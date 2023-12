MARION COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A rehabilitation project at the Red Rock Dam means the highway running across it will be closed for a few days this week and next.

Highway T15 is closed at the dam Wednesday through Friday of this week, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The road will also be closed from December 13-15.

There will be a detour in place.

The USACE says more full and partial closures may be needed to work on the project throughout 2024.