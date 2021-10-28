Red paint found in Iowa creek, DNR investigating

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating where red paint came from after being discovered in an Iowa Creek.

The paint colorant had reached a tributary of Walnut Creek in West Des Moines and Clive, the DNR said Tuesday in a release.

Officials said that they believe that a Home Depot employee flushed the colorant into a stormwater intake at the West Des Moines store near 36th Street and University Avenue Monday.

Home Depot is looking for an environmental contractor to do the cleanup.

Residents near Indian Hills Woods from Northwest 100th Street to Lincoln Avenue in Clive are asked to keep children and pets away from the tributary. The DNR adds that the diluted material shouldn’t be a risk to aquatic life.

DNR will monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.