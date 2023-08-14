JOHNSTON, Iowa (WHO) — Recovery crews located the body of the man who reportedly went underwater at Saylorville Lake and never resurfaced.

Water rescue crews were called out to the southeast area of the lake, also known as ‘Party Cove’, around 7:20 p.m. Saturday night on a report of a man who had gone missing in the water. The search was called off after sunset for safety.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday emergency crews resumed search efforts to find the missing man. At around 9:10 a.m. crews located the victim 15-20 yards from shore in about 10-15 feet of water, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The name of the victim has not been released. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.