RAGBRAI to feature virtual ride in July

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The iconic bicycle ride RAGBRAI will be held virtually this year.

Organizers made the announcement two months after the event was canceled for the year.

This virtual event will take place July 19 through July 25 and will now be brought to peoples local trails, roads, and backyards.

The weeklong virtual event will feature daily challenges, challenges and prizes. There will also be a live concert.

Registration for the event is $55 per person and includes a T-shirt, patch and more. To register, click here.

