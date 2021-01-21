RAGBRAI set to announce 2021 route for bike riders

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Next week, Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) is set to announce the 2021 route for Iowa bike riders.

There have been slight changes made to the schedule after two overnight communities dropped out of the ride, but the Le Mars community is still set to be the starting point for the seven-day ride on July 25.

City leaders said this is a great opportunity for the community, but COVID-19 precautions are at the forefront of their planning.

“You know until you don’t hear COVID anymore there’s always going to be apprehension or fear related to that world, so hopefully it can be done in a safe way, and we can show all that Le Mars has to offer,” said Le Mars City Administrator Jason Vacura.

RAGBRAI is still planning a virtual announcement party on January 30 at 5 p.m.